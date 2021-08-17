New hope on the horizon for aviation

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Players in the aviation sector are optimistic that ongoing government initiatives will rekindle the sector’s growth after last year’s drop that was precipitated by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The latestTanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) report shows that passenger traffic suffered a dramatic 50 percent drop last year compared to 2019.

An estimated 2.8 million passengers took flightsin 2020, the lowest number since 2011 when 2.5 million took to the air.

The highest number in history was recorded in 2019 when about 5.6 million people took to the skies.

“The aviation sector has been hit hard byCovid-19, and we are feeling the pinch,” said the regulator in a statement availed to The Citizen yesterday.

The pandemic had grounded international travel as governments globally acted to manage and contain the spread of coronavirus.

The plunge in air travelsbegan in January of 2020, with flights limited to only a few countries.

As the virus continued its global spread, however, air transport activities came to a virtual standstill by the end of March.

With the wide-scale lockdown measures, border closures, and travel restrictions being set out around the world, by April the overall number of passengers had fallen by 92 percent from 2019 levels.

International travel was hit worse than domestic due to government restrictions and fears over Covid-19 spread.

Going by the TCAA report, aircraft movement went down by 47.2 percent to 123,656 passengers.

Notably, cargo flights were not affected significantly following light restrictions which allowed cargo aircraft to continue with operations.

According to the regulator, last year’s cargo volume decreased by 17.66 percent to 21,907 tonnes.

Swissport Tanzania Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mrisho Yassin said as the pandemic ravages, the company’s total revenue dropped by 25 percent last year compared to the preceding year.

This was attributed to a 22 percent decline in flight frequencies to 7,384 flights.

It was also due to a fall in cargo volume by eight percent to 17,354 tonnes.

Mr Yassin said the future of the aviation industry is still clouded with uncertainties due to the ongoing reported Covid-19 cases, ongoing travel restrictions and depressed passenger numbers.

However, he said, with the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine programmes around the globe, it is reasonable to feel encouraged that there might, finally, be some light at the end of the tunnel.

Mr Yassin said business recovery in Tanzania had been modest and encouraging, with the ground handling business now operating at approximately 55 percent of the pre-Covid volume.

“The cargo business has fully recovered. A significant number of our airline customers have resumed operations, albeit with less frequencies, and some are operating with smaller aircraft types compared to the pre-Covid-19 time,” said theSwissport CEO, a ground handler forwhichhandles about 23 airlines.

An aviation expert, Mr Gaudence Temu, seemed to have been reading from the same script, saying different measures taken by the government under the coordination of the World Health Organisation (WHO) makes Tanzania a safe destination.

“Vaccination of people which is expected to eventually create immunity in communities is likely going to help the industry rebound,” Mr Temu exuded his optimism.

On the other hand, he recommended, if the sector was to recover, the government needed to promote investment in the country

He was of the view that the government needed to support the aviation sector by providing a stimulus package so that the industry’s players could survive.

An aviation expert, Mr John Njawa, said the new leadership under President Samia Suluhu Hassan was on a right trajectory in attracting foreign investors, which is an important element in bolstering the aviation industry.

Referring to the Head of State’s decision to direct respective authorities to open investors’ bank accounts which were frozen in the past, Mr Njawa said the President was good at convincing investors that Tanzania is a safe place for investments.

“As a country, we now need a multi-pronged general policy in investment, trade and policies that have to be executed by policy makers and other stakeholders, instead of leaving it to the President’s office only,” he recommended.

The International Air Transport Association (Iata) estimates that the industry will fully recover by 2024.