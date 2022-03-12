New regulations now to guide political rallies

President Samia also instructed the Minister to work with the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) and the Zanzibar Law Society (ZLS) to draft these regulations.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has instructed the Minister of legal and constitutional affairs, George Simbachawene to draft regulations that will guide how political parties will hold public rallies.

A statement issued on Saturday, March 12, 2022 by the Director of Communications at State House, Zuhura Yunus stated that President Samia gave the directive after receiving preliminary report from the task force which was formed following multi-party democracy meeting which held between December 15-17, 2021 Dodoma.

“The task force which consists of 24 members, which is directly answerable to the President, presented the resolutions at the State House in Dodoma. The resolutions are divided into three implementation timelines,” reads the statement said.

The statement said the short-term resolution was the drafting of regulations that would guide how to conduct public rallies for political parties.

"Some of the med-term resolutions include corruption and ethics during elections, subsidies, civic education, while issues pertaining to the new constitution are in the long-term plan."