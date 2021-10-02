Nine dead, 30 injured in grisly accident in Kondoa

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dodoma. Nine people have died and 30 others injured in a road accident which involved an Emigrace bus travelling from Babati to Dar es Salaam.

The accident occurred after the bus overturned in Kolo,Kondoa in Dodoma.

Speaking about the accident the Regional Medical officer Dr Besta Magoma confirmed that they had received the bodies at Kondoa District Hospital.



"We are yet to ascertain the exact number of the injured. We have referred some to the regional hospital in Dodoma," she said.

Eye witnesses say the accident occurred at around 7:30 in the morning at Kolo Hills.

Dodoma's Regional Police Commander Onesmo Lyanga is yet to comment on the accident