Nine killed, three seriously injured in grisly accident in Iringa

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Iringa. Nine people have died and three others seriously injured in a road accident that involved an omni bus traveling from Dar es Salaam to Mbeya.

The van was reportedly ferrying newspapers to southern Highlands regions.

The accident occurred in the early hours on Monday December 13, 2021.

Iringa Regional Police Commander, Allan Bukumbi confirmed the accident saying it occurred in Mahenge village in Kilolo district.

RPC Bukumbi said the cause of the accident was as a result of overspeeding and as result the driver lost control then hit a tree on the side of the road and overturned killing nine instantly.

“The vehicle that was involved in the accident was a Toyota Hiace with registration number T249 DWT a property of Soma General Traders, of the nine people five were men whereas, four were women and their bodies have been taken to Iringa Regional Referral Hospital.”

“The injured were rushed to hospital for treatment,” he said.

However, RPC Bukumbi the procedures are ongoing to identify the bodies before handing over to their relatives