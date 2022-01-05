Nine people killed in boat accident in Pemba

The tragedy happened while the boat which is said to be carrying around 30-40 people on their way to a funeral capsized mid-voyage.

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Nine people are reported to have lost their lives and six others rescued while 10 are still missing after a boat accident in Pemba yesterday.

The tragedy happened while the boat which is said to be carrying around 30-40 people on their way to a funeral capsized mid-voyage.

Pemba South police commander Richard Thadei confirmed the tragic incident saying the boat which was on its way to Panza island from Chekacheka did not reach its destination.

He, however, said the cause of the accident is yet to be known, ruling out bad weather. The boat's captain is yet to be located.

"So far nine bodies have been recovered and taken to the Regional Hospital for medical examination so that the process of handing over their families can go ahead," he said.

"So for now the rescue efforts are being handled by KMKM (Anti-Smuggling Force) and the people but due to the bad weather and darkness we have postponed the work we will continue with it very early in the morning to see if there are any other bodies or survivors,” he said.