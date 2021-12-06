NIT, Dar firm sign training agreement

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The National Institute of Transport (NIT) and the city-based Simba Supply Chains Solution (SSCS) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will have them collaborating in training on supply chains, engineering and transport logistics operations.

The move seeks to increase the number of trained experts in transport and logistics, according to NIT Rector, Prof Zacharia Mganilwa and SSCS Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hussein Dewji.

Under the MoU, SSCS will offer practical training opportunities for NIT students.

“This will promote mutual relationship between NIT and SSCS in enhancing skills development for students and staff in the areas of logistics operations, supply chains, engineering and ICT-related operations and management,” Professor Mganilwa said.

He also said that the MoU will have the two organisations collaborating in areas of staff training and field work placement for students, visiting professionals for SSCS, Industrial/Study visits and industrial attachment for staff. Other areas are research and consultancies, the provision of driving training to SSCS, staff capacity building for drivers (SSCS), capacity building in vehicle maintenance, freight clearance and forwarding and logistics as well as supply chain management.

According to SSCS General Manager Ajuaye Msese, the agreement will last for an initial period of five years.

In his remarks, the SSCS CEO, Mr Hussein Dewji, said his company will provide “Excellence” awards to best performing NIT students in the areas of automobile transport and logistics, clearing and forwarding and truck drivers.

“This partnership aims to bridge the knowledge gap in the entire value chain in the transport sector as well as increase productivity and efficiency in operations and thereafter increase revenues to our institutions and country as a whole,” he said.