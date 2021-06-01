NSSF continues to enroll clients from the informal sector

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has continued to reach out to the informal sector country-wide with the aim of ensuring that the various groups have access to social security services.



The efforts have borne fruit over the weekend after NSSF successfully recruited entrepreneurs from the Mara region who joined NSSF after a sensitization exercise.



NSSF Mara’s regional manager, Muhidin Mkoko, said during the launch of the Mara Regional Investment and Trade Guidelines, held at Mukendo Stadium in Musoma District that NSSF recognizes the importance of the informal sector in building the country's economy.



He said through the exhibition, NSSF provided social security education to various citizens who visited the NSSF pavilion, and that the Fund also followed other entrepreneurs in their groups and registered them.



"NSSF used this exhibition to provide education to various citizens who many were motivated and decided to join for the purpose of saving their current and future savings," said Mkoko.



He said the Fund is currently focusing on the informal sector focusing on various groups such as fishermen, small scale miners, farmers, bodabodas, and pastoralists who are being educated on the importance of joining the Fund so that they can save and benefit from various schemes offered by NSSF including loans.



Mkoko said the response from the people, especially those who are self-employed through the informal sector to join NSSF is great, while promising to continue to deliver the education to more people.



According to Mkoko, as a result of the Fund's participation in the exhibition and sponsorship of the launch of the investment guide NSSF was awarded an award and a certificate presented by the Prime Minister, Hon. Kassim Majaliwa who was the guest of honor at the launch of the guide.



On his part, Mapesi Maagi who is the Acting Planning and Investment Manager of NSSF, said through the exhibition there are opportunities they have identified in the Mara Region including the presence of various sectors that are listed in the region's investment guide.



He said other opportunities that they have identified in the region are mining, agriculture and tourism, that these areas provide a lot of jobs for the people, so the Fund can use them to find new members.