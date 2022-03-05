NSSF provides medical supplies to Mnazi Mmoja referral hospital

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Zanzibar. The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has provided medical supplies at Mnazi Mmoja Referral Hospital, Zanzibar in a bid to support the government's efforts to improve various services including health.

The support which included maternity beds as well as blood pressure machines was handed over by NSSF Public Relations and Education Manager, Lulu Mengele to the hospital's CEO, Dr Msafiri Marijani.

Ms Mengele said the Fund provided the support in the run-up to the International Women's Day celebrations, which are celebrated annually on March 8, with the slogan 'Generation of Justice and Equality for Sustainable Development'.

Receiving the support, Dr Marijani on behalf of the hospital's management and the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children of Zanzibar, said they are thankful to NSSF for providing the medical equipment that will be used to save the lives.

Dr Marijani said they received the assistance at a time when the demand for medical equipment at the hospital is very high despite government's efforts to procure equipment.

"We thank NSSF for providing us with this support which is going to help save the lives of patients receiving care in our hospital and I assure them that these equipment will be used for the intended purpose," he said.

Meanwhile NSSF Public Relations and Education Manager, Lulu Mengele said after having got information about the need for medical equipment from the hospital's management, the Fund decided to support them by providing such equipment that will help save the lives of patients.

"NSSF on behalf of the Director General continues to thank our colleagues at ZSSF (Zanzibar Social Security Fund) for further enhancing the partnership between these Funds and Mnazi Mmoja Hospital for agreeing to receive these medical equipment that will be used to serve various patients," she said.

Mengele said the Fund in addition to fulfilling its core responsibilities including enrolling members from the private and informal sectors, collecting donations, investing and paying benefits it also contributes to various activities for the benefit of Tanzanians and the nation as a whole by being responsible to the society (CSR) especially in areas of health, education, sports, community and sponsoring various stakeholder activities.

