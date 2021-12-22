Nuclear waste ship destined for Tanzania ordered back to port of origin

Officials investigating the matter said the ship sailed to Kenya from Mumbai, India, and was en route to Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Atomic Energy Commission has on Wednesday December 22, said that the ship that was laden with nuclear waste and was detained in Mombasa, Kenya has been ordered back to its port of origin.

In a statement issued to the media the commission said that acted after they had received several reports from Kenya that the cargo TCKU3337296 on board the MV Piraeus Voy 174S was disguised as padlocks and other hardware items destined for Tanzania.

“After receiving the information we contacted our colleagues at the Kenya Nuclear regulatory Authority –KNRA. KNRA confirmed that it was true and that necessary steps had been taken including ordering the ship to return to its port of origin. By Wednesday 0030hrs the ship had docked at Salalah Port in Oman,” reads part of the statement by the commission.

The commission further allayed fears saying the consignment did not enter Tanzania but that such acts will be punished.

Officials investigating the matter said the ship sailed to Kenya from Mumbai, India, and was en route to Tanzania.

The Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KNRA) on Monday December 22, confirmed it has secured the cargo ship in Mombasa, which Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe ordered quarantined last week.

KNRA director general Joseph Maina said the authority is leading the inspection and verification of the container on board the MV Seago Piraeus Voy.

“We’re in the process of deciding whether to collect samples to determine the actual substance after realising there is radioactive materials on board or return the cargo to sender. We have taken all measures as we work with other agencies to ensure the public is not exposed,” he said.

Mr Kawe said in a statement that the ship “poses a serious threat to the health and lives of Kenyans by the emission of radiation”.



