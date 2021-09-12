Older men cautioned against having sexual relations with young women

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dodoma. Men with advanced age have been cautioned against engaging in sexual relationships with young women.

The minister did not, however, tell the dangers that the older men face in engaging in such relationships with young women.

Deputy minister’s in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for the disabled, Ummy Nderiananga said young women are tempted with money and small gifts from older men.

“I have been saying this for some time and I repeat it now please you old men stop having relationship with young women,” she said warning that government would not hesitate to take strong legal action against anyone found to be involved in such acts.

However, Ummy said data shows that most young people who engage in sex do not use protection and some use only once and after some time they start having unprotected sex.

Chairperson of the he National Council of People Living with HIV (Nacopha), Leticia Kapela said despite the efforts of advising importance of protected sex, there are still challenges that continue to emerge on a daily basis.