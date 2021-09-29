Ole Nasha leaves a mark on politics in Tanzania

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

By Catherine Mbaga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The late Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Investment), William Ole Nasha, who died on Monday, has left a mark on Tanzanian politics.

From his contribution to the pastoralist community in Ngorongoro to his duties as deputy minister in four different ministries, the late politician will be remembered for living a principled life, and as a person who did not easily change his view point even if it meant differing with his fellow leaders.

Ole Nasha differed with his fellow politicians in Parliament on the controversial issues of cattle branding.

Although branding was supported by many in what was viewed as a means to get accurate cattle population figures, and find a lasting solution to frequent disputes between livestock keepers and farmers, Ole Nasha fiercely opposed the move.

He said cattle branding was against the culture of the Maasai, who are mostly livestock keepers.

Unknown to many, Ole Nasha had concrete knowledge of law, which he displayed in June 2018 when legislators debated the Finance Bill, 2018, which, among other issues, touched on the cashew nut export levy.

The amendments saw the levy being collected in the consolidated fund as opposed to the previous arrangement whereby 65 per cent of the levy was remitted to farmers through the cashew nut fund and the remaining 35 per cent was channeled to the consolidated fund.

This, however, did not go down well with some MPs, mostly those from the cashew nut growing regions of Mtwara, Lindi, Ruvuma and Coast, who faulted the move on the grounds that it would deprive farmers of much-needed farm inputs which were obtained using the levy.

During the debate, Mr Cecil Mwambe, who was then the Ndanda MP on the ticket of the opposition Chadema, faulted the then Attorney General (AG), Prof Adelardus Kilangi, on the legal aspect of the levy in question. Prof Kilangi had earlier told the House that a High Court ruling on the issue was that the export levy belonged to the public.

But when it was Mr Mwambe’s turn to speak, he held a copy of the court ruling, and said the levy was not part of government revenue.

At that point, Ole Nasha, who was at that time Deputy Minister for Education and Vocational Training, stood on a point of order, and told the House that Mr Mwambe was misleading Parliament from a legal point of view.

“In law, there is obiter dicta and dicta. What Mr Mwambe is referring to is the former, which does not form the basis of the court’s main ruling,” he said.

Obiter dicta refers to a judge’s expression of opinion uttered in court or in a written judgement, but not essential to the decision, and therefore not legally binding as a precedent.

On the contrary, dicta is what defines the main judgement, said Mr Ole Nasha.

He said the judgement that Mr Mwambe was referring to was the one in which the Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal lodged by the Cashewnut Board of Tanzania, which was challenging the High Court’s ruling that the money belongs to the public.

Ole Nasha, who rose into political prominence in 2015 with the support of pastoralist communities, once stated that his stand against cattle branding was one of the most difficult decisions he had made, but added that he had no choice as he had to put the interest of pastoralist community he belonged to first.

He also once controversially asserted that members of the Police Force should salute MPs.

Ole Nasha will also be remembered for having served as deputy minister in four different ministries since he was first elected to Parliament in 2015.

He served as deputy minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries from 2015 to 2017, before he was appointed to serve in the same position at the Ministry of Education, Technology and Vocational Training.

Before being nominated as Investment deputy minister, he served as deputy minister in the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.





NGOs mourn him

In Arusha, non-government organisations mourned Ole Nasha, saying his contribution would never be forgotten.

The director of the Pastoralists Indigenous Non-Governmental Organisations’ Forum (Pingo’s Forum), Mr Edward Porokwa, said the late politician previously worked with the organisation, and was more than just a colleague, describing him as a great friend.

“The last time we spoke was last Sunday when he arrived in Arusha before he went back to Dodoma,” he said.

Mr Porokwa said he studied with Ole Nasha at the University of Dar es Salaam before the two worked together for 15 years.

“Ole Nasha will be remembered as a hard working person, who loved to see his community and the nation in general developing,” he said.

Similar sentiments were shared by the director of the Pastoral Livelihood Support and Empowerment Programme (Palsep), Mr Robert Kamakia, and the Tanzania Human Rights Defender Coalition (THRDC) national coordinator, Mr Onesmo Olengurumwa, who praised Ole Nasha’s commitment to promoting the social welfare of local communities in Ngorongoro.

Born in 1972, Ole Nasha held a master’s degree in law from Pretoria University. He also once worked for the government of South Sudan as coordinator for the Customary Law Project. He was also a managing partner at RAMAT Law Advocates from 2012 to 2015 before he went into politics.