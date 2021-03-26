Order to close refugee camps reckless, says Refugees International

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Nairobi. The Refugees International has said the order issued by Kenya requiring UNHCR to close Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps is reckless and cruel.

“Yesterday, Kenya ordered the closure of the Dadaab and Kakuma camps. It also gave UNHCR two weeks to figure out how to responsibly shut down two of the world’s largest refugee camps. The Kenyan government has threatened to forcibly return refugees to unsafe countries if UNHCR fails to meet its demands,” said Devon Cone in a statement.

Devon Cone who is a Senior Advocate for Women and Girls said any move to abruptly close the camps could uproot almost half a million people and send them to countries that are clearly unsafe, most notably Somalia.

“Many of these refugees were born in the camps and know no other home. Forcing them to leave Kenya in this manner would be a clear violation of international law,” she said.

She added: Kenya has provided refuge to millions fleeing violence in neighboring countries for decades. The international community can and must do more to support Kenya to find sustainable solutions for these refugees. However, giving UNHCR a two-week ultimatum to close the camps is a recipe for chaos and disaster.”