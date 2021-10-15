Organisation celebrates Handwashing Day with donations to schools

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

A total of 3,500 liters of liquid soap have been provided to 70 hand washing centers in three wards in Kinondoni district, benefiting eight schools, ward offices, a local government office and two markets.

This was said by Fortunata Temu, The MyLegacy Organization executive director on Friday October 15, saying the act reaffirms their commitment to work with communities to create an unforgettable hand hygiene reminder to ensure that handwashing becomes routine for everyone.

According to her, they have championed hand washing project ‘Nawa Mikono kwa Afya, Boresha Makazi’ in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Tanzania.

“For six months, we have provided hand washing facilitates which have benefited over 18,771 people. Among them 10,262 are female and 8,509 are male. As a result of our community engagement and sensitization, hygiene practices especially frequent hand washing with soap and running water to prevent the transmission of COVID 19 have improved greatly,” said Ms Fortunata Temu.

She adds that some of the beneficiaries of the project are are Kisauke ,Twiga and Kondo Secondary Schools: Jangwani Beach, Ukwamani, Kawe, Wazo and Mtongani primary schools.

"Washing hands with running water and soap is one of the simplest ways to save lives of millions of children that’s why for the past 6 months we have been educating and providing facilities."

The theme of this year’s Global Hand washing Day is ‘Our Future is at Hand – Let’s Move Forward Together’.

“The unprecedented nature of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to highlight the critical role hand hygiene plays. Handwashing particularly at critical moments, including after using the toilet and before handling food – is a key cost effective and life-saving intervention,” says Ms Temu