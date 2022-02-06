Organisation seeks to empower youth on natural resource protection

The awareness programme will involve a tour to some local universities to mobilise the youth's engagement in protection of natural resources from all forms of exploitation.

Dar es Salaam. Singida Innovations for Social Impact (SISI) a youth organisation has arranged an environmental conservation training to empower the youth on championing natural resources protection.

Speaking to The Citizen, the SISI director, Mr Charles Kisuke said there are fears that the ongoing depletion of natural resources could leave future generations with empty pits.

“By advocating for environmental sustainability, we empower the youth to take center stages in preservation of available natural resources as well as fight against any forms of exploitation from investors,” he said.

According to hime there are several types of natural resources depletion, the most known being Aquifer depletion, deforestation, mining for fossil fuels and minerals, pollution or contamination of resources, slash-and-burn agricultural practices, soil erosion and over-consumption, excessive or unnecessary use of resources.

Mr Kisuke said, apart from having wealth in agriculture, forestry and wildlife, Tanzania is rich in minerals such as gold, diamond, iron, coal, nickel, Tanzanite, uranium and natural gas.

“All of these need to be protected and being the backbone of the country’s workforce, the youth are responsible to protect these and other natural resources,” said Mr Kisuke.