Outpouring of grief as Tanzanians start paying last respects to Magufuli

Dar es Salaam. There was outpouring of grief this morning at St Peter Catholic church, Oyesterbay Dar es Salaam as the body of President John Magufuli was brought for a requiem mass.

Magufuli’s body was taken from Lugalo Hospital to the church where many people appeared weeped and others could not control emotions by mourned loudly.

Thousands of Tanzanians lined up the Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road and the Rashi Kawawa Road to witness the motorcade carrying the fallen President’s casket as it drove to the Uhuru Stadium.

Many waved tree branches calling out the name of the late President; others held flowers whereas at around Kigogo women lay their kangas on the road as symbol of respect.

The body finally arrived at the Uhuru Stadium, where some government officials including ministers and former presidents had already arrived for the open mass.

This marks the beginning of a week-long journey before Tanzania’s President can be laid to rest on March 26 at his ancestral home in Chato, Geita