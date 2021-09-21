Over 600 people receive free eye treatment in Mara

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A total of 650 people in Mara Region have received free eye treatment, including cataract surgeries, from the Lions Clubs namely Mzizima and Host.

A statement from the Club, which was availed to The Citizen yesterday, says that among the people, 150 patients had cataract procedures by prominent eye specialists (ophthalmologists) led by Dr Majala Majala, according to the president of Lions Club of Dar es Salaam Host, Ms Violeth Lussagana.

Ms Lussagana said 500 people were treated with medication and others were given referrals to another hospital during the three days eye camp organised by their institution.

She explained that their institution spent Sh19 million on the exercise which was sponsored by the Lions Club (Mzizima & Host), PKF Tanzania, and Beta Charitable trust.

She said that the aim of the camp is to reduce the lack of vision (blindness) of the people who have no financial muscles for treatment.

“One eye operation costs almost Sh500,000. Many peopleup-country have no money to pay for their treatment. Our institution has decided to organise an eye camp to help them. We are happy that we have managed to help some of them and we are still organising more eye camps,” she said.

She said one of the main problems their institution facing islack of education on this exercise, most people don’t have the knowledge especially on cataract surgery.