Paediatrician Augustine Massawe has died

By Tuzo Mapunda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) Paediatric specialist Dr Augustine Massawe has died today while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The head of the Muhimbili public relations unit, Aminiel Aligaesha, confirmed the death, "he died at 8.30am today."

He did not, however, state the cause of death.

Dr. Massawe is a well-known paediatrician who has been treating children since the early 1980s and gained great popularity in Dar es Salaam due to the services he was providing.

Despite retiring 10 years ago , due to his dedication to the profession, Muhimbili asked him to continue serving and until his death he was still working at the hospital and continued to teach medical students at the Muhimbili University of Health and Science (Muhas).

Speaking to Citizen today Friday, August 13, 2021 late Dr Furaha Augustine the eldest of his children confirmed the death saying their father was suffering from a respiratory problem.

"My father died this morning and he was ill and he was hospitalized in Muhimbili for more than a week and today at 9 am God took him," said Dr. Furaha who is a gynecologist.