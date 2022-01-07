Pakistan Navy to conduct free medical camp in Dar es Salaam

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Pakistan Navy Ship PNS ALAMGIR, which is set to dock at the port as part of goodwill visit to the Port of Dar es Salaam, between January 10 and 13, 2022, will hold a ‘Free Medical Camp’ during her stay.

The Medical Camp will take place for two days at the Aga Khan Diamond Jubilee Hall, Upanga from 10:00am to 3:00 pm on January 11 and 12, 2022.

In a statement, the Pakistan Navy said they will be offering several services by specialist doctors and laboratory investigation services.

Some of the tests that they will conduct include Blood CP,

Blood ESR, Serum Bilirubin, Anti HCV Antibodies by Rapid Method (ICT), Serum Urea and Creatinine, Cardiac Enzymes, Urine Routine Examination, Stool Routine Examination and Typhi dot Test.

Others tests will include Blood MP, S ALT, Blood Sugar, Serum Amylase, Serum cholesterol, HIV by Rapid Method (ICT), Serum Triglyceride, Urine Sugar and Urine for Protein.

The ship also has professionals who include pediatrician

dentist, pathologist, surgical specialist and an anesthetist.

The Aga Khan Diamond Jubilee Hall has been offered on complimentary basis by the Aga Khan Development Network Tanzania for the Pakistan Navy’s Free Medical Camp.

PNS ALAMGIR is backed by specialised medical team and free medicines sponsored by the Pakistan Navy.



