Parents of missing five young men still restless

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Parents and relatives of the reported five missing men have narrated the ordeal they have lived with for over a month since their family members disappeared.

The five young men, said to be traders in the busy Kariakoo area, went missing last December 26, when they left for a beach party at Kigamboni in the city.

Tawfiq Mohamed, Seif Swala, Edwin Kunambi, Hemed Abass and Rajabu Mdoe went missing after claims that they communicated to have been arrested by the police. Police denied to have reports of the arrest and since then launched investigations into their disappearance.

The parents and relatives say that they are going through a difficult moment as they wait for the law enforcers to come up with any news on the men.

“As a parent, it is not easy for me. I even find it difficult to relax and eat. Yet I do not know the fate of my son. Is he alive, has he eaten, is he dead? Every day I’m on the road to try checking in each and every police station to see if I would be lucky to find my son,” said Ms Taabu Saidi, Rajabu Mdoe’s mother.

“I’m restless and can’t eat properly,” added the resident of Kinyerezi on Dar’s suburb.

“Whenever I hear my phone calling, what comes in mind before answering it is that it could be my son calling or someone calling to give me good news about him,” she says as tears roll down her cheeks.

“If there is anyone keeping my son, I beg them to please let my son come back home. I need him dead or alive” she said.

Dar es Salaam Regional Police Commander Jumanne Muliro maintained that they were still investigating the matter.

“As police, we are aware of the five missing young men and we are doing all our best to investigate the matter. We cannot just disclose every step we are taking in effort to search for them. Also you should bear in mind that this report is a missing case that needs a thorough investigation because the missing men are not children,” he said.

He urged anyone with information about the young men to contact or report to the police to facilitate the ongoing investigations.

“Somebody who is nowhere to be seen is reported as a missing case and the police are going on with the investigations.”

Mr Longili Martin, the father of Edwin Kunambi, said it has been a long time since his son went missing. “I cannot continue staying like this, it’s better to know the truth about my son,” he said.

“Every day when I wake up, I still believe that my son and his friends are in the hands of the police because when they left for a beach party in Kigamboni they did not reach the respective destination, instead, they said they had been arrested by the police,” he said.

He stressed that since December 26, when his son went missing, it has been a stressful and bad moment for him and his entire family.

“Since then, life has not been the same. I used to plan a lot of things with him but now that he is still missing, I feel like things are falling apart. Edwin is my first born, so I involved him in a lot of family matters so that he could lead as an example to his siblings,” he said.

A resident of Manzese, Mr Salehe Swala, a relative to Seif Swala, said his family has lost its usual charm. “It is an unhappy situation and a sudden incident to see a person you are close to go missing unexplained. But since the police are still investigating, we hope it will come up with a report of our relatives and my young brother Seif,” Mr Swala said. Ms Sylvia Quentin, a relative of Tawfiq Mohamed, said she felt tired that every day she had to go to the police and morgues to try and find out if she could find her brother but luck has not been on her part.

“Currently, we live in torture. It is not easy to explain how we feel, only God knows our inner pains. We live with everything in His hands. No one can bear the pain we are going through. I don’t even know for how long we would keep holding together,” she sai