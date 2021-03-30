Parliament approves Dr Phillip Mpango as Tanzania’s new Vice President

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Parliament has today March 30, approved finance minister Dr Phillip Mpango as the new Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

He was approved by all the 363 MPs who gave a nod, this was shortly after Mpango’s name was presented to the speaker of Parliament Job Ndugai by the President’s ADC earlier in the day.

Dr Mpango will be sworn in as the Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania on Wednesday, March 31 at State House Chamwino, Dodoma.

Following his confirmation, the speaker declared Buhigwe constituency, in Kigoma vacant because he now ceases to be a Member of Parliament as spelt out in the constitution.

“I therefore would wish to inform the National Electoral Commission that Buhigwe Constituency is now vacant,” said Mr Job Ndugai.

Dr Mpango now fills the VP position which was left vacant after Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in as President following the death of Dr John Pombe Magufuli.

Dr. Philip Mpango until today was the Minister for Finance and Planning of the United Republic of Tanzania, and has been in office since November 2015.

Dr. Mpango previously held positions as the Acting Commissioner General of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), the Executive Secretary in the President’s Office (Planning Commission), the Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance & Economic Affairs, the Personal Assistant to the President (Economic Affairs).

He also worked as the Head of the President’s Economic Advisory Unit, Senior Economist for the World Bank, Visiting Lecturer in Public Economics, Collaborative Masters program for Anglo-phone Africa, AERC, Nairobi-Kenya, and Lecturer, Economics Department University of Dar es Salaam.