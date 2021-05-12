Parliament reinstates Zungu, Murtaza, picks Kienzile as new chairpersons

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Parliament has on Wednesday, May 12, endorsed three committee chairpersons Mussa Azzan Zungu, Najma Murtaza Giga and David Kienzile as Parliamentary Chairpersons.

The Parliament regulations require that the Parliamentary Steering Committee choose six names among the parliamentary committee chairpersons for submissions before the Parliament for election of three of them as Parliamentary Chairpersons.

The responsibility of the three chairpersons is to assist the National Assembly Speaker and his deputy in different House activities including presiding over the Parliamentary sessions.

While Mr Zungu is the Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security Committee chairman, Ms Giga and Mr Kienzile are the Constitution and Legal Affairs Committee and the chairperson for the Industries, Trade and Environment Committee respectively.

Mr Zungu and Ms Giga have been reinstated after serving the 11th Parliament in the same capacities, Mr Kienzile is the new entry who replaces former Bariadi East MP and former Attorney General (AG) Andrew Chenge.

Speaking before the election, Deputy Speaker, Dr Tulia Ackson said the Parliamentary Steering Committee met on Monday and picked the three names for submission before the Parliament for endorsement.

“Therefore, the Parliament is supposed to endorse the three names to serve as Parliamentary Chairpersons for the 12th Parliament,” she said, before the three were approved by the magnitude of YES votes as compared to NO.

Giving votes of thanks, all the chairpersons thanked their ruling party CCM, the Parliamentary Steering Committee, Speaker and his deputy as well as members of the Parliament for their trust and endorsement, pledging to serve them diligently and with outstanding cooperation.



