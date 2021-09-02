Parliament rejects Tanzania Posts exclusive rights on courier business

By Sharon Sauwa More by this Author

Dodoma. The Parliamentary Committee on Legal and Constitution has rejected the Government's proposal that the Tanzania Posts Corporation (TPC), be given the exclusive rights to transport parcels ranging from 500 grams to 10 kg.

This was revealed by the committee’s chairman Najma Nurtaza Giga during while presenting committee's views in the Parliament on Thursday September 2, 2021.

She said the government had introduced an amendment in Article 58 concerning the TPC being given exclusive rights as the only means of transporting parcels weighing from 500 gm to 10 kg.

“The committee rejected that proposal because doesn’t match with the principles of a free competitive market and its implementation would pose a significant challenge to affect many people’s jobs,” she said.

She said that situation could cause a misunderstanding in the society, making it hard to provide answers.

In addition, Najma said the government did not bring sufficient proof whether TPC has the capability of providing services that meet the current need in the courier business.