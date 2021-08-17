Parliamentary committees to use 7 different Halls

By Doreen Parkshard

Parliament has on Tuesday announced new procedures for conducting committee meetings with the aim of reducing congestion to curb the spread of COVID 19.

In the new arrangement issued by the parliamentary communications and international relations unit, the number of guests has been reduced and parliamentary committees are required to hold their sittings in seven major halls meaning they will have to take turns.

Parliament has 14 standing committees in accordance with parliamentary rules, now each committee will use one hall from 7:30 am to 1 pm and from 2:00pm to 6:30 pm.

During that period the guests who will be allowed to enter are only those with special and urgent matters while the number of officials will be allowed after specific instructions on how to access the premises have been issued.

"The guests who will come with the minister before the committee will not exceed the five who will be required to provide clarification before the committee and will be instructed on where to sit when responding to the motion" said part of the parliamentary statement.

However, emphasis has been placed on the committee to make the most of their time so that they do not affect the time of others in the halls they will be using.

This has not been the first time for the parliament to change its meeting schedule after the eleventh parliamentary was forced to use two separate halls for conducting its meeting in April 2020.