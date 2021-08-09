Patient survives as ambulance crash kills driver, nurse

By Janeth Joseph More by this Author

Same. An ambulance, rushing a patient from a dispensary to a district hospital, overturned here on Saturday evening, killing the driver and the nurse.

However, the patient, Ms Ester Laizer, 35 - and two of her relatives who were in the ambulance, Magdalena Lucas, 45, and Paresetwi Peutu, 50 - sustained injuries only.

Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander Simon Maigwa named the driver of the ill-fated ambulance as Jumanne Makumbe, 48, while the nurse is Joshua Mathew, 29, who used to work at Kisiwani Dispensary in Same District.

According to Mr Maigwa, the patient was suffering from severe nose-bleeding, and attendants at Kisiwani Dispensary decided to refer her to Same District Hospital for treatment.

The accident occurred at a place known as Majevu along the Same-Kisiwani road.

All of a sudden, one of the rear tyres of the ambulance burst, Mr Maigwa said.

Thereafter, the vehicle overturned, killing the driver and the nurse while also leaving the patient and her two relatives with injuries.

The ambulance - with registration number T.917 DKT - belongs to the Same District Council.

The injured trio were being treated at Same District Hospital while bodies of the dead two were still in the morgue at the same health facility.