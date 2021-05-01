Pay rise, promotions top the list of workers’ expectations

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Trade unions yesterday listed a broad range of what they expect from President Samia Suluhu Hassan as they mark International Workers’ Day today.

The wish-list includes pay rise for employees, promotions and a cut in the Pay-as-You-Earn (Paye) tax, with the overall aim of improving their standards of living.

Speaking ahead of the International Workers’ Day today, workers who spoke to Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) reporters expressed confidence in President Hassan, saying they believe she would take action to improve the workers’ welfare in Tanzania.

Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (Tucta) President Tumaini Nyamhokya said he expects the government to consider resuming annual salary increments.

Apparently, public servants have not had salary increments for the past five years, a matter that Mr Nyamhokya said has rendered workers heart-broken.

“We didn’t like the fact that we have not received a salary increment in the past five years,” Mr Nyamhokya told MCL reporters.

Advertisement

The measure, he said, suggested that salary increment was not government’s priority.

He, however, dismissed claims by some people that Tucta was sleeping on the job and that was why it failed to convince the government to increase workers’ pay alongside other benefits.

He said they were not sleeping, but rather they changed the style of negotiation with the government from the use of media to table discussion.

The changes, he said, were meant to avoid Tucta from being perceived as being anti-government via the media.

“Had we been sleeping on the job, things would have much worse than they are looking now,” said Mr Nyamhokya.

He said it was commendable that through dialogue, the government had cut income tax and some workers had their grades promoted.

However, the Tucta boss said they were expecting more cuts in income tax. Last year, Parliament approved the 2020 Finance Act which, among other things, amended the income tax structure to provide what the government described as relief to employees.

The government adjusted the income tax brackets and increased the minimum threshold for employment income not liable to tax from Sh170,000 to Sh270,000 per month.

The changes, which came into effect in July last year, resulted in relief ranging from Sh6,570 to Sh51,600 per month, depending on the size of the salary.

“Employees are looking for more than salary increments from their employers,” said Mr Nyamhokya.

Tanzania Teachers Union (CWT) president Leah Ulaya was optimistic the Head of State would touch the issues of salary increment and grade promotion.

She said teachers who were employed in 2014 and 2015 knew nothing about the taste of grade promotion.

Ms Ulaya further expounded that those whose grades were for the last time promoted in 2015, have remained with the same grades to-date. “This is discouraging,” she noted.

“Teachers need to be motivated so that they can work with all their heart and raise their efficiency.”

About 8,000 workers from various corners of the country are expecting to parade and otherwise demonstrate before President Hassan today.

This was said by the minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama, during a press conference with members of the media.

Workers Day will be marked at the national level at the CCM Kirumba Grounds in Mwanza City, graced by President Hassan.

“All is set for the Workers Day. Preparations are complete by 99 percent,” said Minister Mhagama.