PCCB impounds expired medicine worth over Sh155m in Mara

The drugs said to have been supplied by the MSD expired since last August, but are being sold in both public and private health services centre

Musoma. The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Mara Region has seized expired human medicine, which were on sale, valued at Sh155.1 million.

Regional PCCB commander Alex Kuhanda said an operation running from last October inter- cepted the drugs from public and private health service centres. He said the operation was launched after his office got tip- offs from some law-abiding citizens.

According to him, his officers discovered that the drugs, apart from being dispensed at differ- ent health service centres, were distributed by the Medical Stores Department (MSD) in the Lake Zone even as the seized drugs had expired since last August.

“Following the operation, two doctors were arrested and detained, but are now out on bail pending investigations and when completed legal action will be taken against them,” said Mr Kuhanda.

Mr Kuhanda claimed that in their initial investigations they learned that there was massive corruption at the MSD in the Lake Zone, to the extent of jeopardizing the lives of people.

In their investigations, Mr Kuhanda said, they discovered that the drugs in question were distributed for free due to directives some few hours before they had expired.

However, he said at the health service centres the drugs started to be sold to users and those, who were in need of them after it was learnt that they had expired.

The seized drugs, according to Mr Kuhanda, were antibiotics including Amoxyline, Ampisiline and Chlorofenical, which, in actuality, were in high demand in society then.

He suggested that if procedures were followed it would be hard for such an amount of drugs to get expired before reaching the end users.

Meanwhile, Mr Kuhanda told reporters that his office was investigating allegations of the misuse of over Sh15 billion given to Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (Ruwasa) in the region by the government.

He said the money was to be used for implementing rural water projects within the region and that the targeted areas had not been reached.