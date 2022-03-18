PCCB investigating land grabbing saga between GSM and Makonda

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government has said it is investigating the land grabbing saga involving former Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda and businessman Ghalib Said Mohamed (GSM) regarding plot No.60 located at Regent Estate in Kinondoni Municipality in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking last weekend, GSM lawyer Alex Mgongolwa said his client had all the documents related to the said plot which is upmarket suburb of Mikocheni, with Makonda urging the businessman to release his property.

Speaking to Mwananchi yesterday, the Director General of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Salum Hamduni said they were working on the issue.

"There are many types of investigations. And I have heard reports through the media but we see there is work to be done. So we took it up and we are working on it,” said Hamduni.

Speaking about the legitimacy of the two exhibits presented by the two parties, Dar es Salaam Regional Land Commissioner Idrisa Kayera said government agencies are investigating the matter.

“The title deed are being investigated by other authorities to determine their legitimacy and it is only after they finish that we will move on to the next step.”

He added: According to the procedure, when ownership is transferred the office has to be informed, but we have left that to the authorities to work to find out.

He called upon the aggrieved parties to take the matter to relevant authorities.

Elaborating further, Kayera said GSM had already notified the land department about the disappearance of the title deed to the property, and was given another copy.

"As a matter of procedure when you lose a title deed you file a report with the department, it is published in a regular newspaper, it is certified, according to the records, those steps were followed, but at the moment it is not easy to tell who the legal owner of the plot is," he said.