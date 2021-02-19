PCCB investigating Sh3.8 billion embezzled in Chato

Kabeho said there are some public servants who forge tax receipts as opposed to the collections that they make.

By REHEMA MATOWO More by this Author

Chato District Commissioner Charles Kabeho has said some 15 employees accused of embezzling Sh3.9 billion from development projects in the district have been arrested for investigations.

Without naming those involved in the scam, Kabeho said they were currently being interrogated by the police.

He said any employee found to be involved in the embezzlement would be brought to justice for the law to take its course

“ Some have been locked up and PCCB is investigating, some of them have fainted since they were told they were under arrest,” said Kabeho.

He also said that anyone involved will be dealt with so that it can be a lesson to others to realize that government funds cannot be spent contrary to what it is meant for.

Speaking at a meeting of the district councillors, Chato MP Dr Merdad Kalemani said the government had provided Sh2.56 billion for the construction of classrooms in primary and secondary schools but the work does not reflect the value of money spent.

He said that out of the money disbursed Sh1.8 billion was for primary schools and Sh720 million was for secondary schools.

Dr. Kalemani said the claims that the funds are not enough does not make sense because similar amounts have worked in other areas and projects have been completed successfully.

The chairperson of the council, Bartholomea Manunga said apart from officials in the procurement department, there are also six village officials as well as two nurses and one ward agricultural officer who left their work station for three months without notice.



