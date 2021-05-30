Pharmacies on the spot for selling P2 and abortion pills

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government has said it will start conducting inspection at key pharmacies and those found selling emergency concretive pills (P2) and abortion pills (misoprostol) without prescription will be dealt with.

The Registrar of the Pharmacy Council, Elizabeth Shekalaghe said this at a general meeting of the Pharmaceutical Society of Tanzania (PST) under the theme ‘Pharmacists are key in improving access to quality medicines in Tanzania’.

Shekalaghe said P2 and misoprostol are certified tabs that are allowed to be sold in pharmacies but with prescription.

“Despite the challenges we face in controlling the illicit trafficking of medicines, it has been identified that dangerous tabs such as misoprostol and P2 are being used contrary to the Government's intentions," said Shekalaghe.

She called on the public to provide information when they find medicines issued or sold illegally because it is against the laws and regulations governing the issuance of medicines.

“I remind all professionals even in the pharmacies that are allowed to sell P2 and misoprostol, it’s good to keep accurate records so that when authorities pass by they will know on what basis these medicines were issued, “she said.

Speaking at that meeting, Minister of Health, Dr Dorothy Gwajima directed that action should be taken against Pharmacists and those who own pharmacies that operate against the rules and regulations therefore putting many lives at risk.

“How comes medicines that require a doctor's certificate are issued against the rules, take strict action against them, and also amend the laws and regulations governing the issue of prescription and issuance of medical certificates," said Dr Gwajima.

Chief Government Pharmacist, Daudi Msasi said key pharmacies are the ones that in selling medicines such as P2.

“Citizens are complaining that we have failed to protect them against these medicines, the result is that young people are using them incorrectly, remember these pharmacies have used your professional certificates to open them, but they are the ones that lead in selling drugs illegally," said Msasi.

Living Colman an obstetrician and gynecologist from Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), said P2 tablets are used by a person who has met a partner without knowing that she is at danger of becoming pregnant.

"Or it can happen if she has been raped and it should not be used often," said Dr Colman.

He said the most frequent use leads to piling up of contraception in the cervical system that could cause side effects in the future.

"Whoever uses it regularly should know that it can disrupt the reproductive system and she may not be able to conceive in the future," warned Dr Colman.

