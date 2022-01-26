Pharmacists: Why moving private pharmacies 500m away worrying

By Herieth Makwetta More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Pharmaceutical Society of Tanzania (PST) said yesterday that government plan -- to move pharmacies 500 metres away from public hospitals -- would deny patients emergency care and eventually increase chances for deaths and/or disabilities.

Health minister Ummy Mwalimu said on Monday that pharmacies close to hospitals should not be within 500 distance from public health facilities as required under Section 4 (1) (b) of the Pharmacy (Premises Registration) Regulations, 2020.

The Registration says before applying to the Registrar for approval of location to carry out the business of a pharmacy the applicant must take into consideration that it is not within 500-metre distance from public tertiary health facilities (national hospitals, specialised and zonal referral).





But PST’s president Fadhili Hezekiah yesterday asked Ms Mwalimu to leave the doors open for further discussions on the matter.

He said in line with PST’s recommendations in 2020, removing pharmacies from the 500-metre radius of public health facilities would create new challenges in future.

Advertisement

And, in a quick rejoinder, Ms Mwalimu told Mwananchi yesterday that the government had received the views, comments and advice regarding the 2020 Regulations governing the registration of pharmacies’ premises.

“We are pleased to know that many Tanzanians acknowledge that there is a serious problem in the supply chain, management and distribution of medicines. We will take care of the interests of the people by ensuring that they access quality and affordable medicines and we will take action as we see fit to achieve the goal,” she said.

According to Mr Hezekia, these near-hospital pharmacies have been used during emergency situations especially at night for significant services when the medical equipment was lacking in public hospitals.

Mr Hezekia said if the government did its part to deliver sustainable medicine supply to health facilities and completely eliminate the shortages, then private pharmacies would be long gone.

He said there was no statistics to show that drug shortages or drug theft from the public health facilities were directly linked to the presence of pharmacies close to the hospitals.

“Should this be the case, it is good therefore that the government should take action against the actual perpetrators and stopped generalising all of them,” he said.

The secretary of pharmacy owners’ association, Mr Robert Salia, said it was difficult for private pharmacies to sell medicines from government hospitals because they (the medicines) come with logos and specific symbols.

“Assuming we are all perpetrators does not do us justice, if they fear theft or loss then they should do regular inspections,” he said.

Mr Salia said availability of the pharmacies near hospitals have created a convenience for patients and also help hospitals when they run out to buy from them and save the lives of patients.