Plaudits as nation remembers Magufuli

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania yesterday commemorated the first anniversary of the death of the country’s fifth President, Dr John Pombe Magufuli.

Despite heavy rain, people turned out in large numbers at Magufuli Stadium in Chato, Geita Region, where President Saluhu Hassan led the nation in the remembrance.

Other prominent individuals who were in attendance included Vice President Philip Mpango, Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi and National Assembly Speaker Tulia Ackson.

Also present were the Minister for Land, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Dr Angeline Mabula, and the Minister of State in the President’s Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Innocent Bashungwa.

The list also included Tanzania’s High Commissioner to Malawi, Mr Humphrey Polepole, and a special aide in the President’s Office, Mr William Lukuvi.

Retired Vice President Mohamed Gharib Bilal, retired prime ministers Joseph Warioba and Mizengo Pinda, and former National Assembly Speaker Anne Makinda were also in attendance.

Speaking during the event, President Hassan said her government would continue to implement all projects initiated by her predecessor.

“He intensified the war on embezzlement, and stressed discipline and integrity in public service. I promise to continue from where he left off, and initiate more projects.”

President Hassan added that Tanzanite Bridge, whose construction began when Dr Magufuli was Head of State, would be commissioned soon.

She promised to continue improving services to the people, including water supply, electricity and infrastructure development throughout the country.

President Hassan said construction of a ferry worth Sh3.1 billion, which will operate between Chato and Nkome, has been completed, and the Sh13.2 billion bus terminal in Chato was done by 92 percent.

The government would release funds so that the terminal could be completed as scheduled, she added.

“All this is possible because of national unity and solidarity. Also, we need to maintain our trust in God without whom we cannot do anything.”

For his part, Dr Mpango said Dr Magufuli taught him to trust in God, especially during turbulent times.

“He taught people to work hard and commit themselves to issues of national interest. The people need to make sacrifices for the sake of the country’s development,” he said.

Dr Mwinyi said he would always associate Dr Magufuli with discipline, commitment and accountability.

“This encourages me to work hard based on principles of accountability, and intensify the war against corruption, negligence and embezzlement of public funds,” he said.

Dr Mwinyi added that through Dr Magufuli’s Hapa Kazi Tu (keep working) slogan, Tanzania would continue to remember the late Head of State for his positive contribution to development.

For her part, Dr Ackson said the anniversary was a time to reflect on development projects initiated by Dr Magufuli.

“These projects have collectively been implemented by 61 percent, and their execution continues under the Sixth Phase Government,” she said.

Speaking during a special mass, the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC) deputy president, Bishop Flavian Kasala, urged believers and the general public to worship God throughout their lifetimes.

“During this special mass, we are supposed to remember that there are great and good things the late Magufuli did. As the Church, we believe God will receive him in eternal life,” he said.

The African Inland Church (AIC) Bishop of the Geita Diocese, Musa Magwesela, said during his lifetime, Dr Magufuli built mosques and churches regardless of his religious affiliation.

“He preached patriotism and courage. This enabled him to implement various strategic projects while prioritising the interests of ordinary Tanzanians,” he said.

Dr Magufuli’s widow, Janet Magufuli, said the commemoration aimed at remembering the good things the late President did, and thanking God for his life.

“When I extended the family’s invitation to you (President Hassan), you confirmed your attendance without hesitation. I would like to thank you, and pray to God that He guides you in leading the country,” she said.