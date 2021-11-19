Plea-bargaining set for review

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government is currently reviewing the plea-bargaining process so as to improve it - but not abolish it, saying it has been very successful since its inception.

Plea-bargaining was introduced during the administration of President John Magufuli, aiming to get people who had committed economic crimes to return the money to the government for a lesser penalty.

“We’re reviewing the plea-bargaining procedures… We understand that new things come with challenges, so we want to improve it,” said Constitution and Legal Affairs Minister Palamagamba Kabudi.

He made the statement in Dodoma yesterday when responding to questions by journalists during a media briefing held as part of preparations to mark 60 years of independence of Tanzania Mainland. The event was broadcast live.

According to him, plea-bargaining has brought a number of changes in the country, adding that the practice is not new to Tanzania. Countries in Europe and America regularly use it so it is nothing new, he stressed.

“When I was studying law those years we had to focus on giving prison sentences. We forget about asset recovery on the stolen property, so plea bargaining helps the government get its revenue.”

The minister added that people should stop bringing politics to the issue and add that plea bargaining has its own standards and principles, hence the new changes the government is mulling.

In April this year, the government said a total of Sh35.07 billion had been collected by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) after the accused pleaded guilty.

In the period of July 2020 to March 2021, a total of 192 cases were concluded that way - under plea-bargaining.

Speaking on the Marriage Act of 1971 that the government has received the directives of the High Court and took the Draft Bill to Parliament so that it could be reviewed.

Parliament returned the Bill to the government for further steps of collecting views from various stakeholders including religious leaders so as to reach an agreement on raising the marriage age for girls to 18.

“Let me say that the constitution allows girls to be married after 18 years. What we are contesting here are the exceptions that have been given that she may marry at tender age with the consent of the parents or with the consent of the court,” he said.