PM calls for private sector to invest in energy

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. At a time when the country is grappling with intermittent power cuts, the government is now calling upon member of the business community to invest in alternative sources of energy. This comes just weeks after the Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) made an announcement of a 345-megawatt shortfall in its electricity generation capacity at its hydropower dams owing to drought.

Gracing the 2021 Annual Gala Dinner for Chief Executive Officers’ Roundtable (CEOrt) at the weekend, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa urged investors to massively invest in wind and solar energy as reliable alternative sources.

“We have plenty of wind in the Central Zone. Untapped opportunities are there,” he said.

“It is high time you made a maximum use of the potential that we are endowed with so that we can address the challenge of electricity that we are facing… It is high time you expanded your sustainable investments”.

He also challenged members of CEOrt to market Tanzania’s investment potentials to foreign investors. The areas in need of investment include renewable energy, agriculture, mining, livestock keeping and fisheries as well as forestry.

“This will help to create employments and bring in new technology,” Mr Majaliwa said.

Advertisement

Citing the example of the Urafiki Textile Mill, he said the new technology would revive manufacturing industries that died a natural death due to rapid technological changes.

He promised that the government will continue to create an enabling environment for prospective investors.

CEOrt chairman Sanjay Rughani commended the government for empowering the private sector, saying it was partly due to government’s measures that some businesses were able to sail through the Covid-19 pandemic unscathed.

“It has surely been an impactful period for the CEOrt to navigate through the complex period and keeping firm focus on driving strong progress on our priorities,” said Mr Rughani who doubles as the Standard Chartered Bank CEO.

“We are happy that the government has been by our side. We are happy that the government recognises our crucial role in shaping the future of this country,” he hinted.

In another development, the CEOrt yesterday announced the Prime Minister as the winner of the ‘Public Partner of the Year Award,’ thanks to his pivotal role in pushing for good policy reforms that benefit the business community.

The award recognises and celebrates public sector leaders who have been role models in supporting private sector sustainable and equitable prosperity.

Mr Rughani said Mr Majaliwa won the award following his immense contribution to economic strategies that the CEOrt had agreed upon.

He explained that Mr Majaliwa had been at a forefront in underpinning the strategic priorities of CEOrt which include championing ethical business, participating in progressive policy dialogue and engaging for impact and elevating prosperity in leadership.

“We have had strong collaboration from Hon Prime Minister and his office on progressing quality executive leadership development, particularly supporting our CEO Apprenticeship Programme, elevating ethical responsibilities through focus on sustainable business and encouraging strategies and reforms to transform society,” he asserted.

“As a CEO Leadership Forum, we have witnessed that throughout this challenging year honorable Prime Minister has demonstrated strong resilience and personally taken time to cultivate progressive networks with private sector leadership,” he said.