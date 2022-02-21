PM gives seven-day extension to Mtwara, Kilindi killings investigations

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A special nine-member committee formed by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa to probe incidents of killings in Mtwara Region and Kilindi district has been given a seven-day extension time to complete the job.

The probe team was formed following the directive issued by President Samia Suluhu Hassan while addressing residents of Magu District in Mwanza Region as she was travelling to Mara Region to grace the CCM 45th anniversary celebrations.

The Head of State made the decision after expressing her dissatisfaction with police investigating incidents in which they stand accused.

The committee comprises members from the National Prosecution Office; the President’s Office; the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB); the Attorney General’s Office and the Prime Minister’s Office. Mr Majaliwa also directed Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro to suspend high-ranking police officers in Mtwara and Kilindi to pave the way for the investigations as directed by President Hassan.

But, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office issued yesterday, says would wind up the job on February 23 after Prime Minister Majaliwa accepted a time extension request.

“Prime Minister Majaliwa has given nod to the request following the tough job facing the committee and the need to satisfy itself on some issues. Therefore, the committee that commenced its job on February 4 will end its job on February 23 instead of February 17, 2022,” reads part of the public notice.