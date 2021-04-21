PM Majaliwa exposes rot dogging Dar bus rapid transit

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa’s harsh criticism of the Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit Agency (Dart) sums up the performance of the city’s bus rapid transit (BRT) system in the last five years, according to analysts.

Mr Majaliwa said on Monday that the number of buses plying exclusive Dart lanes had dropped from 140 to only 85.

He said while Dart was meant to end Dar es Salaam’s transport woes, that had not been happened, largely because of indifference on the part of the management, resulting in almost half of the buses that were imported in 2016 to be grounded due to mechanical problems.

Analysts said the project’s lacklustre performance was a result of a lack of a solid management system that would have seen Dart closely monitoring BRT operator Udart and at the same time advising the government on the way forward.

“It’s like there was no communication between Dart and Udart on the one side and advising the government on the other,” said a source, who did not want to be named.

This, the source added, had led to the project being operating without following accepted standards guiding BRT operations.

“Much as the network was built with a World Bank loan, the money essentially belongs to Tanzanians because it will have to be repaid. Dart, Udart and the government should have been engaged in a constant exchange of ideas and problem-solving mechanisms,” he said.

A look at what happened in the past few years of BRT operations reveals how the project has been making losses due to lack of clear management and problem-solving mechanisms.

From losing buses due to floods to buses that have been held up at Dar es Salaam Port for several years because they had been imported without following proper channels, the project is in the doldrums.

In 2017, Udart suffered a heavy blow when over 30 buses were grounded when the firm’s main terminal was flooded by heavy rains at Jangwani. The sudden setback almost brought Udart to its knees.

A similar setback recurred in 2018, causing more damage to buses that were operational.

That reduced the number of buses to 110 against the required 305 vehicles.

At the same time, a total of 70 buses remain stranded at the port due to miscommunication between Udart and the government.

Some of the projects that had been introduced failed to pick up due to the regular breakdown of smart card swiping machines.

In 2016, Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) seized 100,000 smart tickets from Udart over tax concerns. The cards were seized at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA).

TRA’s decision forced Udart to extend the use of barcode tickets for all commuters.

Things may have been made more complicated by the fact that Udart itself was embroiled in an ownership dispute.

Until 2015, the government owned a 49 percent stake in the firm, with private sector operators holding the remaining 51 percent. This, however, changed in February 2019 when the government upped its stake to 85 percent.

In 2019, Dart started reviewing the BRT project with a view to finding better ways of operating on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

Dar es Salaam Community Bus Owners Association (Darcoboa) chairman Mabruk Sabri welcomed the government’s decision to intervene and up its stake to 85 per cent because in most countries such projects were fully owned by governments.

“To ensure that BRT is successful the management system must be improved,” he said.

And speaking yesterday, Mr Majaliwa said Dart was a good and exemplary project, noting, however, that it was performing poorly because of the people who were in charge.

“We have started to take measures, and we will continue to make internal changes until we get the best team that will manage it effectively,” Mr Majaliwa said when he visited Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) facilities.

The first phase BRT runs on a 21-kilometer lane from Kimara to Ubungo and proceeds to Kivukoni and Moroco. The construction of the first phase was completed in 2015.