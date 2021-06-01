PM Majaliwa rekindles interest in BOT special audit ordered by President Samia

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The misappropriation of public funds revealed by the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa last week in the treasury has increased public’s interest in the outcome of the special audit that was ordered by President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the Bank of Tanzania (BoT).

On May 28, this year Premier Majaliwa suspended officials from the Ministry of Finance and Planning who had allegedly embezzled more than Sh1.67 billion between March 31 and May this year for allowances and other payments.

Those who were suspended include the auditor general, the assistant auditor and some officials of the treasury, who are now being investigated over allegations of misappropriation of public funds.

The embezzlement occurred at a time when President Samia had already instructed the Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Charles Kichere to conduct a special audit of all funds that were released by BoT between January and March this year.

President Samia received a report from the CAG as well as that of PCCB and instructed the institutions to conduct a special audit of all funds from BoT that were released towards development projects.

Despite President Samia not disclosing why she had instructed the special audit at BoT, there were unofficial reports on social media that millions of shillings had been withdrawn from the BoT during the time that the late President John Magufuli was ill until his death, March 17.

On April 22, while addressing Parliament, the president warned some executives who think public property management, tax evasion, bribery were now all a thing of the past following the death of the former president.

Academics have their say

Dr. Paul Luisilie a lecturer at the University of Dodoma (Udom), says the results of the special audit are important because there are still loopholes used for people to embezzle public funds despite the fact that there are leaders in the relevant institutions.

Speaking to The Citizen, Luisilie said some executives have seen a change in the top leadership, therefore the opportunity to embezzle public.

He advised that it is important that such an investigation, apart from public disclosure, should also be conducted in other institutions.

"It is possible that there are loop holes in spending, therefore, such an investigation is important and the public should be informed of what really transpired, ”he said.

Regarding the embezzlement that took place in the finance ministry, the academician said if people are not controlled they tend to do things contrary to the expectations of many, especially citizens who rely on government services.

For his part, political analyst Andrew Bomani said the special investigation by the CAG was important because taxpayers deserve to know how their money was spent.

"If the report comes out, I would like to see legal action taken against those responsible for the embezzlement instead of being transferred or given another job," said Bomani



