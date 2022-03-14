PM warns against incitement in Ngorongoro herders’ relocation

By Rajabu Athumani More by this Author

Handeni. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday warned people whom he accused of incitement about the relocation of pastoralists from Ngorongo reserve.

The government is planning to voluntarily relocate the pastoralists from the famous Ngorongoro to some other parts, including Handeni where the government allocated 400,000 acres of land for the Maasai.

However, there have been resistance from some residents and activists who oppose the government proposal.

Mr Majaliwa said there are people who give misleading information about the relocation, saying that all human rights were observed in the process.

“Stop misleading people about the relocation of people from Ngorongoro to Handeni. We care about all human rights in the process and the government will provide transport for people and their properties. The government will also compensate those who are relocated after evaluating their houses,” said Mr Majaliwa who spoke with residents of Msomera village, in Handeni where new residences were being developed.

Mr Majaliwa added that all procedures of relocating citizens who had agreed to voluntarily leave the reserve, were going on well and everyone will enjoy a fair treatment.

“In the process, no problem has been reported so far. We are building houses and all necessary infrastructure for them,” noted the Premier.

He added that the government would also pay them compensation after their evaluation of their houses.

He said the government will give eight acres to every person, of which three is for residence and the rest for farming activities.

Lands and Human Settlement Development deputy minister Ridhiwan Kikwete urged people who were shifting to Msomera to consider a proper use of land.

“This will help to do away with possible land conflicts in future,” noted Mr Kikwete.