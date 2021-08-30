Polepole maintains anti-vaccine stand

By Sakina Chambulilo



Dar es Salaam. Former CCM publicity Secretray Hamphery Polepole has maintained his stand on the anti-Covid-19 jab.

Polepole said that during his ‘Shule ya Uongozi’session which was held live on youtube when he was replying to a viewer who asked about covid 19 vaccine.

He argued that there should be more details on the vaccine, asking how long the vaccine can protect someone after he or she is vaccinated.

“I have searched online and everywhere they are hiding this information and it’s not fair, this is contradictory. There here are many questions about the vaccine and I have not yet found a definite answer, forgive me for providing clarification”.

Ironically, Polepole commended President Samia for her commitment to the Covid-19 vaccine and urged those who have been vaccinated not to bother those who have not been vaccinated and those who have not been vaccinated not to scold those who have been vaccinated and let it remain voluntary.