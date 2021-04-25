Police arrest 49 as wave of theft of car parts rock Dar es Salaam

In recent days a new wave of theft of car parts has rocked Dar es Salaam with the thieves compromising the security systems at night to rake havoc leaving the cars almost unrecognizable with unimaginable losses.

Dar es Salaam. Police in Dar es Salaam on Saturday arrested confirmed it was holding 49 people who are believed to be part of a gang that has been terrorizing car owners after a swoop that also recovered several stolen parts

Speaking at Msimbazi Police station where the stolen parts were displayed the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Abubakar Kunenge said the days of these gangs are numbered and that he will make sure this kind of theft is brought to an end.

According to Kunenge they have managed to capture several parts but the search is still on because it is believed to be a wide network

Speaking at a news briefing the Dar es Salaam RPC, Lazaro Mambosasa said some of those who were being held include dealers in used car parts because they are the prime markets for the stolen parts

“This is the fourth day now and we have arrested several people and the parts , we are not saying dealing in used car parts is unlawful but they should be legal, because for now it is fanning theft and therefore causing pain to car owners,” said Mambosasa.

He added: Dealers should import these parts legally and pay taxes , all those who were arrested are in custody and the interrogations are bearing fruits.



