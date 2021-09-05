Police block Chadema's Mara forum

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Chadema’s forum expected to debate the demand for a new constitution was yesterday called off and nine people arrested as they attempted to gather at the party offices in Musoma.

Chadema’s youth wing Bavicha organised the meeting, which was to take place at the opposition party’s district offices in Musoma Urban, in Mara Region.

A statement signed by Chadema’s Protocol, Communications and Foreign Affairs director, Mr John Mrema condemned the incident he termed as violation of the constitution and country’s laws.

He said such incidents sow seeds of hatred, discrimination, hostility and divisions among Tanzanians based on ideological differences.

“Our emphasis is that Tanzanians have the right to gather and discuss issues of the new constitution. By doing so, no article of the Constitution or Section of the law that is violated, rather those restricting are the ones breaching requirements of the documents,” reads a statement availed to The Citizen.

He called on security organs to discharge their responsibilities professionally, abiding by the laws, instead of using excessive powers against citizens with intention of discussing provision of the document for their benefits and that of the future generation.

Mr Mrema queried the presence of the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRGG) and if whether it captures the on-going violations.

He said Regional Commissioner Ally Hapi declared Saturday as the regional cleanliness day and imposed a Sh50,000 fine to a citizen who will not participate.

However, Bavicha instructed its members to come with brooms and cleaning equipment, comply with instructions of the regional commissioner before proceeding with the forum, according to a statement.

The statement says police officers stormed the opposition party’s district office and walked with canvases and chairs preserved for yesterday’s forum.

“Today, (yesterday), police have fixed their padlocks at the office’s gate. Security has been tightened surrounding the office and no cleanliness is being done by officers, instead they are arresting citizens who positively responded to the call of the regional commissioner,” reads the statement.

Yesterday, Mara Regional Police Commander (RPC) Longinus Tibishibwamu said his office had no reports of the forum, categorically saying no permission would have been given because such gatherings contravene the law and the president’s directives.

“We are supposed to focus on building the economy and let others come in future, including political activities,” he was quoted by The Citizen’s sister paper Mwananchi as saying.

But, during his recent interview, the President of the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS), Dr Edward Hoseah, said there is nothing wrong for people to demand a new constitution and that it is high time authorities issued guidelines on the fate of the claim.

Giving his personal opinion, Dr Hoseah said though no crime is being committed through demand for the document, rather than expressing their opinion, Tanzanians, who demand the mother law and those who do not, should also know that a new constitution cannot and will never be the solution for every problem facing the country or its individual citizens.