Police Force commends SGA Security for community policing support

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

SGA Security has been commended for the efforts it has been putting in place to support the Police Force in its duties.

Speaking during the launch of the partnership between Police Force and SGA Security held on Friday October 1, Kinondoni OCD, SSP Ally Wendo, highlighted the support received from SGA countrywide, calling on other security companies to emulate.

He said community policing is a concept of involving the communities in ensuring peace and security in their respective areas.

“SGA has been great partners to Tanzania Police Force, way before the concept of community policing came in, and we witness this across the country where they operate”, said SSP Wendo.

He noted that security companies play an important role because their officers are on the ground, and on the forefront in preventing crime. “We now want to empower the guards in various locations to participate in the reactive approach, in addition to their preventive role they are playing now”, he added.

He also conveyed a message of condolence to SGA following an incident in which one of the employees who fell victim to the lone gunman attack on August 25, near the Embassy of France in Dar es Salaam.

Advertisement

He said the Police Force treated the officer as part of them and gave him proper send off deserving of an officer who loses life in line of duty, which explains the importance of private security officers in enhancing security and safety in the community.

The SGA Tanzania Managing Director, Mr. Eric Sambu, explained that the company is celebrating its 37thanniversary in Tanzania and has witnessed tremendous growth, especially in the last 10 years, due to revolution of their internal processes, forge partnership with stakeholders like police and to empower his team to perform well in all sectors and surpass customers’ expectations.

He attributed the company’s success to their employees who he termed as loyal, honest and diligent in performance of their duties.

“The recent happenings in the local business environment has provided us with a learning opportunity and a chance to empower all our employees at all levels to align all our operations to focus on the customer requirements, as dictated by the new status, which I call it ‘the new normal’”, the SGA MD noted .

SGA Security won the top award during last week’s Geita International Mining Expo and the SGA Tanzania Managing Director, Eric Sambu, is also in the list of the Top 100 Executives in Tanzania, at 16th overall CEO and set to be awarded next week.





SGA was also voted as the Most Equipped and Reliable Security Services Provider at the Consumer Choice Awards, 2020.The company has maintained its triple ISO certification on Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2015), Occupational Health and Safety (ISO 45001:2018) and Security Operations Management System (ISO 18788:2015). It started its operations in 1984, as Group Four Security (T) Ltd.







