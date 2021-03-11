Police holding man for murder of guard and his wife

By Hawa Mathias More by this Author

Police in Mbeya is holding one Mussa Mmila (30) for the alleged murder of Samson Ndaki who was a guard at the home of former Court of Appeal judg , Bethuel Mmila.

Apart from the alleged murder which happened on February 27, Mussa is said to have confessed to have collaborated with others to kill the victim and his wife Christina Mwakilembe who was living in the same house with her husband.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mbeya’s Regional Police Commander, Urlich Matei said the suspect took the officer to a thicket where the body had been dumped wrapped in a plastic bag.

According to Matei, after the suspects had killed the guard they went to the judge’s house located at Forest Area and killed Christina.

He noted that after committing the atrocity they stayed until March 3, 2021 and started transferring the Judge's property and that was when the public suspected and informed the police who arrived at the scene and arrested them.

He said when asked about the whereabouts of the guard and why they were transferring the property, Mussa Mmila did not have answer.

“After he was arrested he refused to cooperate but later on March 9 confessed to have killed the guard only identified as Samson and his wife whose body was discovered on March 3,” the RPC.

"It was a well planned move. Samson’s body was discovered in a thicket, whereas his wife’s remains were found in the Judge’s house covered with clothes and mattresses,” he said.

He said Police are still investigating and searching for the other people who collaborated with Mussa.



