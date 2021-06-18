Police holding slain woman’s boyfriend

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Four days after Emilly Mutaboyerwa and her two daughters - Daniela Mutaboyerwa, 15, and Damita Mutaboyerwa, 13 were buried- police in Dar es Salaam say they are holding her ‘boyfriend’.

The man (name withheld) who was among the last people who visited the deceased becomes the second suspect being held for questioning in connection with the grisly murder of the trio at their Masaki home.

Already, police have been holding Shadrack Kapanga, 34, for questioning in connection with the killings. Kapanga used to work as a security guard at Emilly’s house.

The three were brutally killed last week at their home located on Maryknol Street in Masaki on June 9 and their bodies locked in for three days after the killings.

Kinondoni Regional Police Commander Ramadhani Kingai confirmed yesterday that the law enforcers were holding the late Emilly’s boyfriend for interrogations.

“Though Kapanga conceded to have conducted the killings, we are still proceeding with the investigations as we seek to find out whether or not there were some people involved in the killings. We are currently holding him (boyfriend) for questioning,” he said.

Speaking on June 13, 2021, late Emilly Mutaboyerwa’s nephew Fredrick Emmanuel, said he attended one of the sessions when detectives interrogated the suspect (Mr Kapanga) when he allegedly conceded to have been the one behind the killings.

He said during interrogations, the suspect admitted to have been the one who opened the gate at 4pm on Thursday when his boss arrived from work..

Emily Mutaboyerwa was born on July 13,1972 in Dar es Salaam and married Joseph Mutaboyerwa in 2000. However, the husband died some two years back in South Africa, according to sources.

Their two girls were students at Haven of Peace Academy (Hopac) whereby Daniela was in Grade 9 while Damita was in Grade 7.