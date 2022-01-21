Police launch search for the missing five young men

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The police yesterday recorded the statements of parents and relatives of five young men who went missing last month as the law enforcers launched manhunt to locate them.

The five young men - Tawfiq Mohamed, Seif Swala, Edwin Kunambi, Hemed Abass and Rajabu Mdoe - reportedly went missing since December 26 when they were going to a beach party in Kigamboni.

They had reportedly communicated to have been arrested; but the police have denied the allegations, calling for family members to be patient as they investigate the matter.

Dar es Salaam Police Commander Jumanne Muliro insisted yesterday that he had received the information about the missing young men, requesting anyone with information to report the matter to the police.

“Such disappearance reports need to be probed thoroughly as already there are some rumours circulating that the young men had sent some text messages to friends before they went missing. We need to be patient when investigating,” he said.

However, parents and relatives expressed dissatisfaction over police pace to locate the missing young men. They started a joint tour to various media houses to raise their voices against the disappearance of the five Kariakoo traders.

“Yesterday, we spent the entire morning at Msimbanzi Police Station to record statements about our children but we don’t think this is right because we previously reported the matter to several police stations. When we first reported the case to the police, they told us to check in hospitals, morgues and police stations,” said Rajab Mdoe’s father.

“How can I keep calm without having any clue on the whereabouts of my son for almost a month now?” he said.

The parents now want the Minister for Home Affairs to intervene in the matter.

“As parents, we are in deep pain. I plead to the government and the Minister for Home Affairs to look at this as a serious issue that needs to be addressed at the national level,” said Mr Longili Martin, the father of Edwin Kunambi who is also missing along with the other four youngmen.