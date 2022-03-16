Police officer commits suicide in Mbeya

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Mbeya. Police in Mbeya has confirmed the death of one of its officers, Sergeant Novatus who reportedly hanged himself inside his house in Mwambene , Mwakibete ward in Mbeya City.

Speaking to Mwananchi on phone on Wednesday March 16, 2022 Mbeya Regional Police Commander, Urlich Matei said the deceased was found hanging yesterday afternoon in his room.

He said preliminary reports show that the deceased was suffering from a heart condition but it is not known whether it was the reason for him to decide to end his life in such a manner.

“It is not something to dwell upon so much because even we as the Police Force we are saddened to have lost his life, so we call for calm and urge the public to treat it like just any other death,” said the RPC.

Mwakibete ward Councilor Lucas Mwampiki said initial reports from the family of the deceased indicated that he was on leave and yesterday at 2pm he returned home and later was found dead.

"The deceased was a police officer, according to the information I have received he was on leave and after returning home he went into his room and later was found hanged and it is still unknown why he hanged himself," he said.