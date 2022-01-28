Police officer who threatened Nape with a gun on trial over Mtwara death

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar/Mtwara. The man, who pulled a pistol on Mr Nape Nnauye in March 2017, is among the seven police officers who have been arraigned at the Mtwara Residents’ Magistrate Court in connection with the killing of Mussa Hamisi (25), a businessman, in Mtwara.

Mr Gilbert Kalanje came to the public limelight in March, 2017 when he pulled a pistol on Mr Nnauye in an attempt to block him from addressing the media.

Mr Nnauye, who is now the Information, Communications and Information Technology minister, was to address the media in 2017 after he had been fired from the post of Information minister by former President John Magufuli.

Mr Nnauye’s removal came just a day after he formed a team to investigate a night raid on the premises of Clouds Media Group (CMG) by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda who was known to be a confidant of the late Magufuli.

And, in Mtwara, detectives are investigating the killing of Hamisi on January 23, alleged to have been carried out by seven police officers after they (the police) took Sh70 million away from him.

The Mtwara Regional Police Commander, Mr Mark Njera, told The Citizen’s sister paper, Mwananchi, that detectives were investigating Mr Kalanje, Charles Onyango, Bicolas Kisinza, John Msuya, Marco Mbota, Shiraz Ally Mkuka and Salum Juma Mbalu.

The Resident Magistrate In Charge of Mtwara Residents’ Magistrate Court, Mr Lugano Kasebele, told Mwananchi yesterday that the seven police officers appeared before the court on January 25, 2022 when the charges facing them were read.

They are now allowed to enter plea because the Mtwara Resident’s Magistrate Court does not have the jurisdiction to handle murder cases.

“Investigations into the case has not completed and the case was, therefore, adjourned to February 8, 2022. Upon completion of the investigations, the case will be transferred to the High Court for hearing,” said Magistrate Kasebele.

He said since the case facing the murder suspects is not bailable, the seven were remanded at Lilungu Prison in Mtwara.

The Prosecution side is led by senior state attorney Wilbroad Ndunguru.