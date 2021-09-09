Police release Hamza Mohammed’s five relatives

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Two weeks after the August 25 shooting incident along the Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road, Police has confirmed the release of Hamza Mohammed’s five relatives from custody.

According to family sources who preferred anonymity, the five are required to report to the Central Police on a weekly basis.

“It is still not clear how long they will be required to report but should report as instructed,” said the source.

Speaking to Mwananchi on Thursday, the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Jumanne Muliro could neither deny nor confirm saying whether they are in custody or not, investigation will still continue.

"We can't say whether they have been released or are still being held but investigations are still ongoing," said Muliro.

The release brings the total to Seven of Hamza’s relatives who were taken into police custody, his sister and mother were reportedly released several days ago.

On August 25, a gunman Hamza Mohamed killed four people, including three policemen, before he was shot dead by police near the French Embassy in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking in Mwanza on September 2, 2021, Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Camillius Wambura said that their investigation focused on knowing the identity of Hamza Mohammed, what inspired him to kill and who his accomplices were.

DCI Wambura said in the investigations, the police discovered that Hamza lived a secret life with all signs of terrorism.