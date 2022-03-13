Political parties law ‘rules’ criticised

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s directive to Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Coordination and Parliament), Pindi Chana, to draft regulations that will govern political rallies was yesterday received with mixed views from stakeholders.

Some commentators said the idea was good but it was too early for them to comment, others argued that the directive aimed at avoiding implementation of appropriate law.

Yesterday, a statement issued by the Director for Presidential Communications, Ms Zuhura Yunus, said the directive was issued based on preliminary resolutions from the task force formed during the political parties meeting held on December 15 to 17, last year, in Dodoma.

President Hassan directed Ms Chana to closely work with the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) and the Zanzibar Law Society (ZLS) in drafting the regulations.

“Drafting regulations that would guide political rallies was a short-term resolution,” reads the statement in part, “while medium term determinations were addressing the challenge of corruption and ethics during elections, provision of subventions, provision of civic education and elections and constitution as the long term plans.”

Contacted yesterday for comments, University of Dar es Salaam’s political science lecturer Richard Mbunda said it was too early to react on the directives.

Related New regulations now to guide political rallies

Advertisement

“The Political Parties Act of 1992 allows political outfits to hold political rallies with law enforcement organs required to provide security,” he said. “However, the Police has been restricting the opposition to exercise their right, while favouring the ruling CCM,” he added.

In his tweet, Chadema vice chairman (Tanzania Mainland) Tundu Lissu noted that the decision was an arbitrary move by President Hassan to avoid implementation of the Political Parties Act and its existing regulations.

“President Samia (Suluhu Hassan) is looking for ways to avoid the clear & unambiguous demands of the Political Parties Act & the Police Force Act on the right of political parties to hold public rallies and demonstrations. She’ll not succeed. The two statutes require no new enabling regulations”.

Chadema’s Ideology, Publicity and Foreign Affairs director John Mrema said their hope was that stakeholders would be involved in enacting the regulations.

He was of the view that issues of constitution writing and formation of an independent electoral body would have been prioritized as they required enough time.

“If the task force report will be made public, we will go through to find out what led to such decisions. Only after that will we be able to provide detailed opinions,” said Mr Mrema.

ACT-Wazalendo secretary general Ado Shaibu said during the Dodoma stakeholders’ meeting, his party made arguments on four issues including amending the Political Parties Act and its regulations.

He said repeatedly his party has been pointing out the that that parties did not compete on a level political ground: “The new regulations should remove obstacles for political parties to hold rallies.”

In another development, CCM yesterday announced its intention to amend its Constitution of 1977 in order to prepare for the 2024 local government election, get ethical leaders during intra-party elections and plug corruption loop holes in the party.

Outlining the decision of the CCM Central Committee (CC) meeting held in Dodoma on Friday under its chairperson President Samia Suluhu Hassan, party’s Ideology and Publicity secretary Shaka Hamdu Shaka said the amendment aimed to increase the party’s efficiency in executing its duties.

“The amendments aim at speeding up party’s operations, supervising decisions made to thwart abuse of powers and increase representation at the grassroots level,” said Mr Shaka.

December 13, 2016, CCM’s National Executive Committee (NEC) endorsed sweeping reforms reducing members of the CC to 24 from the previous 34.

The CC’s meeting frequency was extended to three times a year instead of the previous six times.

Furthermore, NEC members were slashed to 158 from 388 and that the organ would hold its ordinary meetings twice a year, down from three times.

The then party’s Ideology and Publicity Secretary Nape Nnauye detailed that the changes would take effect after amendment of the party’s constitution.