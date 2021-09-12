Post-primary dilemma for Standard Seven leavers

By Salome Gregory More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. One of the most important national matters this week was the holding of Primary School Leaving Examination that saw some 1.132 million pupils writing the exams and are now waiting for results.

The exams were held on Wednesday and Thursday. This marked the end of the seven-year educational journey.

Most parents and guardians are now exploring the best options available for their children who have about three months before the results are announced.

Some parents, teachers, pupils and education experts shared their views on how best the pupils can benefit from the long leave.

There are parents who opt to enrol the pupils for pre-form one programmes or boot camp programmes that teach the youngsters about life skills.

Others say they will let the children travel to different places to meet family members.

Doreen Mwinyi, is a Radio presenter based in Morogoro. She says three months is such a long time to have her son at home, just seating idle.

“It can result to a lot of peer pressure and stress to many parents who are always busy with work and they don’t have enough time to monitor whatever happens at home,” she says. “It needs special arrangement to keep him busy during this time,” she says.

Ms Mwinyi says she will let her son relax home for a month, before enrolling him in a course for introduction to computer.

“I’m against pre-form one programme because I don’t want to keep him very busy.”

Charles Johnson, a head teacher at Mpwapwa-based Idilo Primary shares the same opinion, saying during that time a pupil might fall into a wrong group while parents are at work. “If a parent is financially well-off, they can enrol their children to short courses as soon as this Monday (tomorrow),” says, mentioning such courses as English language, computer basics or pre-form nne studies.

He says with the current technological advancement and economic changes, modern children have a chance to explore different opportunities compared to his childhood.

Grace Inc is among other local firms that organize boot camps for children between 15 years old to 21 years old. They train children most of the times for about 10days for Sh200,000 per pupil. The training is based on confidence building, decision making, how to handle peer pressure and bullying as well as etiquette skills.

Mr Bonaventura Balige, a physiologist programme director at Loyola Wholeness Centre says this time is good for parents to support children to enjoy and pursue their hobbies.

He says children were busy with studies during the seven years, denying them time to pursue hobbies and show their talents.

“Pupils especially in private schools are always busy with different activities. This denies then an opportunity to enjoy their time and show off their talents. Not all children are smart in studies. Some perform well when they combine talents with studies. During this time, parents should be able to monitor their children and work together to see where their talents can be nurtured as they move to secondary education level,” he says.

He also says allowing them to meet new family members in rural areas or vice versa can allow them appreciate the beauty of life and learn how people live differently in different places.

He adds that it will as well give them memories of the people in their family as they grow, and knowing their origins.

Philip Mihayo, 13, has just completed Standard VII from Patmo Junior Pre and Primary School. He says his parents had enrolled him at a basketball team, weeks before his graduation.

“I am happy that I will be spending my evening time at the pitch. I love basketball. My parents are also struggling to find a computer centre close to our home so that I can learn the basics of computer. It is something I like,” he says.