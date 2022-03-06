Preps for Common Wealth Conference in Kigali complete

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Preparations for the 2022 Common Wealth meeting which is scheduled to take place in June are 100 per cent complete.

This was said by Rwanda's High Commissioner to Tanzania Major General Charles Karamba during a reception of all Common Wealth diplomatic missions' New Year Best wishes cocktail that was held at his residence in Dar es Salaam.

"Kigali is ready to host Common Wealth Conference after all the preperations have been completed," said the envoy.

In attendance were envoys from the UK, Canada, Nigeria, Malawi, Kenya, South Africa, Pakistan, Namibia and Zambia.





Maj. General Karamba used the opportunity to wish Kenya's High Commissioner Danny Kazungu all the best with his tour of duty almost coming to an end in Tanzania.

Also in attendance for the cocktail reception was Clouds Media's CEO Joseph Kusaga who the ambassador hailed for his company's continued cooperation and investment in Rwanda.

The CHOGM 2022 is set to be held in June, in Kigali Rwanda.